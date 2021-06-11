Benelli is celebrating a successful financial year, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, by offering a massive discount, as well as premium freebies to one of its best-selling models, the Benelli 752S. From now until the 30th of June, you can purchase a brand new Benelli 752S for the promotional price of just $11,900 AUD, ride away.

To sweeten the deal even further, Benelli is throwing in a premium gear pack worth more than $750 AUD. Consisting of a full-face helmet (choose from black/gray or red/black color options), riding jacket (black or ivory), street gloves, and a Heritage T-shirt, you're sure to roll out on your sweet new bike with some fresh new gear to match. Now, what exactly makes this bike so special? Let's take a closer look at this middleweight Lion of Pesaro, shall we?

The Benelli 752S was engineered as a modern-day evocation of Benelli's sporting performance and elegant styling. Ever since rising in popularity in the mid 1950s, particularly in Italy, Benelli has played in the middleweight scene, with street bikes that boast impressive performance. These days, it operates under the leadership of its parent company, QJ Motors from China, and continues to roll out impressive, value-laden machines, such as the 752S. The Benelli 752S marks the company's return to the 750cc class of machines, and has finally launched this middleweight performer in the Land Down Under.

The Benelli 752S is powered by a 754cc parallel-twin motor. Boasting an impressive power output of 75 ponies, this mill promises exhilarating, linear power delivery, thanks to its electronic fuel injection system, dual throttle bodies, and eight-valve cylinder head. It's underpinnings are pretty impressive, too, consisting of chunky 50mm Marzocchi inverted forks which feature a full range of adjustability, and a KYB adjustable mono-shock handling suspension duties out back. A set of ABS-equipped Brembo brakes serves as the anchors of this fine machine, inspiring confidence with every pull of the lever.

New 2021 stock of the Benelli 752S has just landed in Australia and New Zealand, and is ready for immediate delivery. You get the option of choosing from four different colorways—Verde (green), Bianco (white), Rosso (red), and Nero (black). Best of all, Benelli offers two-year unlimited mileage warranty, as well as two years of premium roadside assistance.