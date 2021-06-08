The H.20 is the newest member of Italian helmet firm Airoh’s Urban Jet series. It’s designed for city dwellers and scooter riders that spend more time in slow-moving traffic than logging miles on the open road.

There’s plenty to talk about with this new open-face, but let’s start with the shell. It comes in three different sizes and is made of what the company calls High Performance Composite (HPC), a blend of reinforced fibers that are pre-impregnated with a resin compound. According to Airoh, the result is a high level of impact resistance without compromising light weight. Adjustable vents up top help with airflow, and there’s a rear spoiler out back. The company uses an in-house wind tunnel to achieve optimal aerodynamics for all its helmets, and we can assume all the H.20’s lines and contours are there to keep your head stable at speed. A built-in, retractable sun visor can be activated via a slider on the exterior left side of the helmet.

The H.20’s visor is worth noting here, too. It’s full-coverage and, combined with the helmet’s shape, should basically give riders an unobstructed view of the road. It was built to be light yet impact-resistant (offering protection from debris), plus it’s scratch-resistant and UV-resistant. It will accept a Pinlock anti-fog shield insert, and it’s also completely removable without tools should you prefer the open air.

Other features include a ratchet or “micrometric” chin strap system (these are so much easier to use than your conventional D-ring setup, especially with a pair of gloves on), plus inner head and cheek pads that are hypoallergenic, removable and washable.

The H.20 weighs between 1,270 and 1,370 grams (2.8-3 pounds), depending on the size of the shell. Airoh claims it’s one of the lightest on the market, though we don’t have the data to substantiate that. Regardless, it looks to be a great option whether you’re commuting between the home and office, zipping down to the coffee shop, or roaming around the countryside on a Sunday afternoon.

The Airoh H.20 comes in sizes from XS-XXXL, with four color options (matte black, matte grey, matt blue and gloss white). MSRP is 229.99 Euros, or around $280 USD.

