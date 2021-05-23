Yes, you read that right. The motorcycle pictured above isn't a Suzuki Hayabusa GSX 1300 R. It's a replica based on a Bajaj Pulsar 220.

The replica was featured on an Indian YouTube channel called Vampvideo. It looks like a lot of attention to detail was given to the build, and as it currently sits, you'd be hard-pressed to find the remnants of the Bajaj. Underneath the fairings of this machine beats a fiery 220cc single-cylinder heart that is said to produce 20 horsepower that roars out of its dual-exhaust system. It has working lights, a killer paint job, and even a 190-width rear tire to put all twenty horses on the ground. To make sure you come to to a stop, the bike even comes with dual disc brakes in the front and a single disc at the back.

Kidding aside, the details of this replica are astounding. The builder in question is a Delhi-based shop called Bittoo Bike Modification, and according to reports, the total cost of the build amounted to Rs. 1.7 lakh, or over $2,000 USD, based on current exchange rates. The custom paint job alone set the owner back Rs. 40,000, or over $500 USD, on top of the two grand, spent to get the bike 'busa-fied.

To the untrained or even trained eye, this replica might pass off as a real 'Busa—emphasis on "might." Everything works as well. The headlight, taillight, and turn signals work and it even has the signature triangular tail section that looks like the real deal. It even gets a cheeky GSX 1300 R decal on the side which is less than genuine given its real displacement of 220ccs.

Of course, the facade crumbles when you start it up. I expect screaming to come out the back of a Hayabusa, but instead, it's just a single-cylinder—it doesn't sound that bad though.

Now, this seems like an amazing job, but it is, unfortunately, illegal to ride this bike down the roads and highways of India. Altering the bike to look like another model isn't legal following the Motor Vehicle Act of India. So why was this made? I think the better question would be: "why not?"