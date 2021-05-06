EeVe Soul Electric Scooter Expected To Debut Soon

The increase in popularity of lightweight, affordable electric scooter all across the Asian market has made sustainable personal mobility more accessible to a greater number of commuters. With this increased demand, comes an influx of startups dedicated solely to developing and producing affordable electric scooters. As a result, consumers are now spoilt for choice in the rapidly growing electric two-wheeler market.

Since variety is indeed the spice of life, Indian electric two-wheeler startup EeVe, has announced that it will be launching a new electric scooter in the coming months. Dubbed the EeVe Soul, the company has secured approval for the development and production of the new scooter from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The Soul will be the Odisha-based company's first 'high-speed' model, meaning that it will be capable of a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour. Eeve also claims that the upcoming model will boast a range over 130 kilometers on a single charge.

Should the EeVe Soul prove to be a success, the company hopes to produce even more high-speed electric two-wheelers in the coming years. In a report published by The Bharat Express, EeVe co-founder and director Harsh Didwania states, “We have received all approvals for the soul, as it will be called. ARAI has also approved it. But we have faced supply chain issues with the current second wave of the COVID- pandemic. 19. Once the system supplier and supply chain disruptions are resolved, we hope that by June or July 2021, we will be able to materialize the launch plans. The idea is to launch the Soul before Durga Puja and the end of year celebrations.”

EeVe is confident, that despite the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 infections, the company will be able to launch the new scooter before the festive season in June. At present, EeVe India has four electric scooters on offer, and sees assembly in India, with parts sourced from OEMs all across the globe. That said, the company is targeting to achieve 100-percent local manufacturing of all its models.