2021 Yamaha Bolt Breaks Cover In Japan

Yamaha has one of the most diverse lineups of motorcycles when compared to most other manufacturers in the market. From entry-level mopeds in the Asian market, to supersport bikes on the bleeding edge of tech and performance, there literally is a Yamaha suited to all types of riders out there. While having a vast array of motorcycles in its stable, Yamaha has, for the most part, been able to keep abreast with the developments in the industry.

For the 2021 model year, the Japanese motorcycle giant has launched an updated version of its interpretation of a big V-twin cruiser in the form of the Bolt. Now only offered in one variant, the R Spec, the base model which featured wire-spoke wheels has been axed. The new Yamaha Bolt R Spec gets some cool new features such as a set of premium alloy wheels complete with a brushed metallic finish. The rear suspension consists of a set of twin gas-charged shocks with an external reservoir finished in a gold anodize which really pops. The new cruiser gets a gorgeous Grayish Blue Metallic color option, which features understated graphics.

On the performance side, the Bolt comes equipped with a 941cc air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, V-twin engine. This big, lazy mill churns out 54 horsepower, making it ideal for long highway rides, and trundling around town in a very calm and relaxed manner. It gets a standard 5-speed transmission and transfers power to the rear wheel via a belt drive, similar to that of classic American cruisers.

When looking at the finer details of the new Bolt, it's clear to see that Yamaha is continuing to position the bike more towards the classic-styled cruiser segment, as opposed to the new Honda Rebel 1100, which leans on the more performance-oriented side of things. That being said, the Bolt gets thoroughly elegant styling, with the beautifully styled engine taking center stage with its polished cooling fins and crankcase. Launched initially in the Japanese market, the 2021 Yamaha Bolt retails for JPY 1,045,000, or the equivalent of $9,650 USD. We can expect the new Bolt to make its way to the international market soon.