The Segway brand has undergone an image overhaul in recent years. Under new parent company Ninebot, the brand synonymous with self-balancing scooters expanded its product range to include dirt-worthy electric bicycles and go-karts. Segway has come a long way since its Paul Blart days, but the evolution is far from over. Ninebot revealed as much when it rolled out the new Segway Apex H2 electric hydrogen hybrid motorcycle.

Scheduled for 2023, the ambitious design aligns more with science fiction than today’s reality. Featuring dual single-sided swingarms, the Apex H2 would utilize a suspension system similar to James Parker’s Rotationally Advanced Design Development (RADD) found on Yamaha’s GTS 1000 and Morpho Concept. The public’s reluctance to adopt Parker’s RADD system is well-documented, but maybe Segway can turn that trend around with the futuristic sportbike.

Gallery: Segway Apex H2 Concept

Along with the radical suspension design, Ninebot will employ both electric and hydrogen energy to power the Apex H2. While the hydrogen canisters will be exchangeable (similar to a CO2 soda maker), replacement cartridges or refilling stations will also be required. Given the lack of electric charging station infrastructure to date, relying on dual energy sources may be a hindrance rather than a benefit. However, if the company can make turn the theory behind the Apex H2 into practice, it could be a really exciting platform.

Segway claims the hybrid motorcycle would produce 60 kW (80 horsepower), reach zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in four seconds, and achieve a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph). The overall range wasn’t disclosed but the brand reported that the Apex H2 burns one gram of hydrogen per kilometer. The CN¥69999 ($10,700 USD) MSRP would also undercut many of the current flagship electric models.

Yes, the Apex H2 sounds too good to be true, but if Segway can pull it off, it will overhaul the brand’s image for good.