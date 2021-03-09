Kymco’s Like 125 is a retro scooter that pairs classic design with modern technology. With elegant paint schemes, metal finishes, and throwback seat covers, the Like 125 caters to stylish city dwellers. That doesn’t stop Kymco from going after performance-oriented riders, however, and now it’s unleashing the Like 125 Sport for lane-splitting commuters.

The stealthy Odolo black livery is the first indication of the S variant’s intentions. The motif extends to the fork lowers, grills, and rearview mirrors. Graphite gray side panels, exhaust heat shield, and grab handle provide some semblance of contrast and the red ‘S’ logos add a modest pop of color. Despite the dark theme, the Like 125 Sport also receives all-LED lighting to help riders navigate congested streets at night.

Gallery: 2021 Kymco Like 125 Sport

6 Photos

The new trim also receives a Euro 5-compliant, four-stroke, 125cc engine. That single cylinder mill manages 11.6 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 7.7 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm. With a top speed of 59 mph, the Sport has more than enough pep in its step for the urban landscape. The 1.7-gallon gas tank also nets 180 miles, so fuel-efficiency shouldn’t be a concern either.

A sturdy tubular steel chassis and 12-inch alloy wheels return nimble handling in tight confines while the 33mm fork and dual shock setup will undoubtedly hold up to pothole-riddled streets. For stop-and-go traffic, the combined braking system with a 220mm disc up front and a 200mm disc in the rear should also keep riders out of trouble.

Creature comforts include generously padded rider and passenger seats with a storage compartment underneath. The glove box houses a USB charger and digital/analog instrumentation borrow the best from the past and the present. Weighing in at 284 pounds, the 125cc scooter should be manageable for riders of all sizes. The Kymco Like 125 Sport retails for €2699 ($3,211 USD) and will be available in Europe.