Triumph is on the roll! Only a few weeks ago, the House of Hinckley introduced the fully-overhauled Speed Triple 1200 RS armed with a slimmer frame, and a bigger, more powerful engine.

You'd think that with three important launches in roughly four months, the British would take a breather, but no. They're not done yet. This time, it's time for the brand's most iconic model to take the spotlight.

Triumph released yet another video teaser, now confirming the impending unveiling of an updated Bonneville family for 2021. If you're a member of the Bonnie squad, mark your calendar for February 23, 2021, that's when it's happening!

In true teaser fashion, the clip doesn't reveal much. It does showcase the whole Bonneville family—which includes the T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster, Street Twin, and Speed Twin—lurking in the shadow, looking very much like themselves. At least at first glance, it doesn't seem like Triumph made any significant changes from a design perspective. You won't hear us complain.

The fact that the whole family is going to be in the spotlight suggests that some of the updates are going to be the same on all the bikes. For instance, a quick peek at the instrument cluster seems to hint at an instrument/tech upgrade. We could suppose the 2021 lineup is going to be Bluetooth-enabled and compatible with MyTriumph connectivity system.

In the video description, Triumph also mentions "a host of beautiful refinements and performance enhancements". This could mean that some of the Bonnies are about to receive higher-spec components which would result in those "beautiful refinements" and "performance enhancement".

After all, Triumph talks of its "British icons, beautifully evolved" so we shouldn't expect any big, flashy, dramatic changes. Why mess with perfection anyway? Stay tuned, folks, this is one launch event we're not going to miss!