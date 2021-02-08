He’s at it again. Guy Martin just can’t get enough speed. The long-time Isle of Man TT competitor, TV personality, and mechanic has set a slew of all-time speed records in the past few years. Whether it’s manning a tractor or riding a wall of death, it’s going to be fast, and the Brit has his sights set on an even more ambitious goal in 2021.

Guy’s most recent speed antics have been aboard his customized Suzuki Hayabusa. In September 2019, Martin achieved 270 mph on his supped-up muscle bike. In 2020, the certified speed freak aimed to reach his goal of hitting 300 mph in one mile but the global pandemic had other plans for the charismatic race figure. After a full year without attempting to break the current one-mile speed record, Martin is back in the saddle of his Hayabusa.

The 2018 Suzuki has been Martin’s passion project with tuner Jared ‘Jack’ Frost helping to dial in the bike. Equipped with a turbocharger, the highly-modded Busa cranks out a jaw-dropping 830 horsepower. Despite the inherent dangers, the former racer is approaching the attempt like another day at the office.

“It’s only 16 seconds, the whole thing is only 16 seconds,” noted Martin. “It is just gritting your teeth and trying to manhandle this monster down a mile track.”

Guy also doesn’t foresee the one-mile attempt including a massive production like his previous speed record accomplishments.

“We’ll jump in the van, we’ll drive down the runway, get everything in place, have a cup of tea, I’ll get me wind vane out, have a look, say ‘yeah the weather is all right’, and we’ll have a go,” Martin admitted. “Just me, me dad, the computer, the bike, and the data. That’s it.”

Even without the pomp and circumstance, the gravity of the attempt isn’t lost on Martin, confessing that he’s, “come to the conclusion that when you are doing something like this, if you’re not willing to die for it, you don’t actually want to be doing it.”

We can only wish Guy all the luck (and safety) in the world as he tracks down his latest speed goal.