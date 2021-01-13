We typically associate cruisers with the big and heavy V-twins produced by U.S. companies. Models like the Indian Springfield and Harley-Davidson Softail Heritage immediately come to mind. Whether it’s the relaxed ergonomics, V-twin soundtrack, or classic American styling that draws you to the segment, there aren’t many low-capacity entry points for beginners. Aside from the Rebel 300 and Yamaha's V Star 250, manufacturers rarely offer sub-500cc options in the category. To address the pint-sized hole in the market, Korea-based Hyosung offers the Aquila GV125S for aspiring cruiser riders.

Reminiscent of the Sportster or Scout, the Aquila clearly adopts the bobber aesthetic. With blacked-out components, trimmed rear fender, fork gaiters, and low handlebars, the GV125S looks like Hyosung shrunk an Iron 883. Of course, the liquid-cooled, six-valve 60-degree V-twin engine gives the baby bobber some street cred while managing 14 horsepower and 7 lb-ft of torque. The little lump mates to a 5-speed transmission and both reside in a traditional tubular steel frame.

The inseam-challenged will rejoice at the 27.9-inch seat height with a reasonable reach to the bars and pegs as well. Travel from the adjustable fork comes in at 5.3 inches and the dual rear shocks provide a very cruiser-worthy 2.6 inches of travel. The 16-inch rear and 15-inch front cast wheels carry 150 and 120-section tires, respectively, and the combined braking system features a disc brake fore and aft.

Weighing in at only 363 pounds, the Aquila GV125S should certainly broaden the cruiser market to newer and smaller riders. The 3.1-gallon gas tank and 45-degree rake also promote the low and slow riding cruiser fans prefer. The Seoul-based brand offers the cute cruiser in a matte and gloss black option at € 3,795 ($4,620 USD) and the engine is Euro 4-approved. If the Aquila GV125S proves anything, it’s that you don’t need a big-bore V-twin to be bad to the bone.