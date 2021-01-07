After a bad crash on stage four of the 2021 Dakar Rally, Hero MotoCorp rider CS Santosh is currently in a medically-induced coma at a hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thankfully, the team says he’s currently in stable condition.

Santosh, whose full name is Santosh Chunchunguppe Shivashankar, was competing in his seventh Dakar rally in 2021. He was teammates with Dakar veteran Paulo Gonçalves in 2020, when the latter rider sadly died during the event. Understandably, Santosh and the rest of the Hero team withdrew from the event following Gonçalves’ death.

In his bio for the 2021 event, Santosh wrote, “Funnily I never watched any motorsports before the age of 16. I have absolutely no motorsports background in my family. I was raised to go to college and probably work in software. Then my dad bought me a bike to go to school and that’s when my love of riding really started. Racing probably saved me from getting into trouble. It gave me something to focus on with passion. As a kid, while growing up, I remember being fascinated by adventure, and that fascination continues to this day.”



He continued, “My heart sank when I was told about Paulo last year. Dakar didn’t feel like Dakar anymore. You never imagine that the worst could happen. It was overwhelming, Paulo was always jovial. The expectations sat lightly on him. He never looked at racing as a job. He created a good atmosphere where the pressure was lifted off the others riders. He gave me small tips, which were so helpful. Paulo was a real leader. Paulo would have wanted us to keep going and continue to race hard—that's what I intend to do.”

Thankfully, fellow riders were in close physical proximity to Santosh right after he crashed. Italian rider Maurizio Gerini and Dutch rider Paul Spierings worked together to rescuscitate Santosh after they couldn’t feel his pulse. A medical helicopter arrived within 15 minutes, by which time Spierings told Rallymaniacs that Santosh had regained both his pulse and consciousness.

We at RideApart wish Santosh all the best for a speedy and uneventful recovery.