The Royal Enfield Himalayan first hit the market in 2016 and has since proven its adventure chops on multiple occasions. Whether it’s going through its paces at the hand of reviewers curious to test its limits or traveling the world with vloggers in the saddle, the Himalayan has passed most tests it’s been put through with flying colors. This is as adventury as it gets, right? Or is it?

Royal Enfield U.K. distributor MotoGB teamed up with the bike maker to introduce the adventuriest of adventurers, the Himalayan Adventure Edition. Aside from feeling like a bit of an oxymoron, the name highlights the bike’s increased ability for adventure-touring, thanks to the addition of a select few factory accessories.

The limited-edition bike comes equipped with standard panniers and mounting rack, handguards, and an engine crash bar which are usually optional features and come at a premium. Pricing for the Adventure Edition starts at £4,799 ($6,400), which is an additional £400 ($530) over the base model’s price. The idea behind the special package is to allow riders to jump in the saddle and head out on an adventure right out of the showroom.

Considering that added separately the accessories increase the price by £575 ($766), if you’re shopping for a Himalayan and are considering even just one of these add-ons, we’d say this is a no-brainer. It's a pretty sweet deal, provided you're in the U.K. since the Adventure Edition is only available through U.K. dealerships. Groan.

In addition to the sweet deal and the convenient standard accessories, buyers of the Himalayan Adventure Edition will also get a chance to own the 2021 model-year which received a slew of updates including switchable ABS (at the back), and improved braking capacity. That’s not to mention the new selection of two-tone colorways now offered.

Buyers interested in the 2021 Himalayan Adventure Edition can contact their Royal Enfield dealership and register their interest to make sure they don’t miss out—there will be a limited number of Adventure Editions available.