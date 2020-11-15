In a press release on their official website, Husqvarna announced that it will be continuing its partnership with high performance clutch manufacturer, Rekluse, for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. The renewal of the contract will see the Husqvarna factory racing team continue to benefit from the high-end clutch components all the way through the 2021 season.

For the uninitiated, Rekluse is a company known for developing and manufacturing high performance clutch technology, specifically for off-road motorcycles. The Idaho-based company is known for providing a slew of aftermarket upgrades to high performance off-road machines like those of KTM and Husqvarna.

Having developed several products dedicated to boosting the performance of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, Rekluse has aided the legendary motocross racing team towards several global accolades since starting the partnership. For starters, Zach Osborne bagged the 2020 450 Class Pro Motocross championship, while Billy Bolt took home the gold in the SuperEnduro World Championship.

Robert Jonas, vice president of Motorsports Off-Road for Husqvarna stated, "We are very pleased to continue our working relationship with Rekluse. Our partnership together has been incredibly successful, and across motocross, enduro and rally, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing have benefited from the quality of Rekluse products, which have proved themselves time and time again at the very highest levels of international motorsport. As we prepare for 2021, we’re looking forward to continued racing successes together.”

On the other hand, Rekluse Motor Sports president, Sean Brown expressed his excitement on the continuation of the partnership. Citing the 2020 season as being a great year for both companies, Sean Brown shared his company's commitment towards providing the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team with the best components in order to further boost the team's performance.