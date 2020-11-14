In most drag races involving a motorcycle and a car, the bike is the clear winner, hands down, every time. We've already seen a Ducati Panigale V4R smoke an 800 horsepower BMW M5 Competition and a 1,600 horsepower Nissan GT-R. What if the vehicles involved are electric, though? Does that tip the scales at all? The Vox Network finds out.

Representing the heavyweights, weighing in at 5,247 pounds, we have the Porsche Taycan, with 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. In the lightweight corner, weighing in at 553 pounds, we have the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, representing America with 105 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque. It's a David and Goliath battle, but our hopes are high for the motorcycle, which weighs almost 1/10 of the car. It may have less power, but it's not slow, by any means.

In this case, however, Goliath wins. The Taycan beats the Livewire, with a time of 11.34 seconds at 127 mph. The LiveWire is no slouch, running 12.64 seconds at 110 mph, but it's no match for the Taycan.

How did the car win? The instant-on torque of an electric motor helps negate the bike's natural advantage off the starting line. Both the bike and the car are pretty much neck-and-neck right off the start. The Taycan can also make full use of its power advantage through all four wheels. The Harley, like nearly all motorcycles, only has one drive wheel. On top of that, it has to fight against the tendency to pop a wheelie, which is strong in a relatively light, short wheelbase vehicle like this. Whether through electronic wizardry or rider skill, the Harley must compromise its power output to keep the front wheel down.

After a time, the Porsche clearly pulls away from the LiveWire. One important piece of information not mentioned, however, is that the LiveWire is electronically limited to 110 mph. By a strange coincidence, that's exactly the same speed at which it crossed the finish line. It's no coincidence at all, I don't think—the LiveWire was probably bouncing off its top speed limiter toward the end. It likely would not have changed the outcome of the race, but an unrestricted top speed it would have narrowed the gap a bit.