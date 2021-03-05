Enduro helmets have to deliver comprehensive protection, all-day comfort, and ample airflow. Whether you’re exploring the trails or roosting a corner, these helmets meet the unique needs of off-road riding. While specialized, the lightweight lids still handle versatile conditions. Enduro riders encounter sand and mud. They also deal with arid and humid weather. So, we set out to find the enduro helmets that stand up in all those situations.

To curate our list, we turned to the people that know helmets best: the customer. Using RevZilla’s star rating system, we found six of the top-performing lids on the market today. From entry-level to top-shelf, these helmets tick all the off-road boxes that riders care about. If you’re in the market for an enduro helmet, here are some options you should consider.

Bell MX-9 MIPS

Price: $159.95

Available sizes: XS to 2XL (3 shell sizes)

Certification(s): DOT, ECE

Rating: 4.5/5

Bell's MX-9 MIPS is a perennial powerhouse with a palatable price tag. Equipped with a Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS), the MX-9 offers premium crash protection at bargain-basement prices. The polycarbonate shell paired with Bell’s Velocity-Flow ventilation and moisture-wicking liner delivers a lightweight helmet that optimizes rider comfort.

Dedicated to the dirt, the MX-9 also features an integrated roost guard and a generous peak. The large eye port also accepts various sizes and shapes of goggles. The intermediate oval shape should suit most U.S. buyers and a five-year warranty will suit just about everyone. The DOT and ECE-certified helmet retails for $159.95 and graphics only increase the price to $169.95.

Fox Racing V1

Price: $179.95

Available sizes: XS to 3XL (6 shell sizes)

Certification(s): DOT, ECE 22.05

Rating: 5/5

If you prefer a no-nonsense lid that has everything you need and nothing you don’t, Fox Racing’s V1 helmet might just do the trick. The V1 prioritizes rider comfort with six shell sizes, 9 air inlets, 5 exhaust ports, and washable liner and cheek pads. Each helmet size also receives a uniquely-shaped EPS liner to maximize comfort and coverage.

Like Bell’s MX-9, the V1 touts a MIPS liner to provide the utmost protection for the rider. However, Fox takes safety a step further with its Magnetic Visor Removal System (MVRS). The patented magnetic peak easily detaches, reducing rotational forces on the rider’s neck and head in the event of a crash. At 3.26 pounds and $179.95, the V1 is light on the head and the wallet. When it comes to entry-level enduro helmets, you can’t get much better than Fox’s V1.

Fly Racing Formula

Price: $489.95

Available sizes: XS to 2XL

Certification(s): DOT, ECE

Rating: 5/5

Sneaking in under the $500-mark, Fly’s Formula helmet amps up the protection with a four-tiered Adaptive Impact System. The Formula’s first line of defense consists of carbon fiber, DuPont Kevlar, and fiberglass shell to increase penetration resistance. Under the shell, seven Impact Energy Cells absorb shock and dissipate energy from rotational impacts. The brand’s Conehead liner expands EPS volume in six critical areas while the soft inner liner mitigates forces further.

Additional safety features include a clavicle shell relief zone and an EPP chin bar. Intakes and exhaust vents effectively channel air through the helmet and an anti-microbial liner and cheek pads keep things fresh when conditions heat up. A trimmed sun-visor keeps things light with the Formula only weighing in at 3.29 pounds. With an MSRP of $489.95 and DOT and ECE certifications, the Fly Formula is a helmet for all skill levels and ages.

Shoei VFX-EVO

Price: $529

Available sizes: XS to 2XL (4 shell sizes)

Certification(s): DOT, Snell

Rating: 4.5/5

Shoei is known for its impeccable protection, high build quality, and affordability. The VFX-EVO helmet delivers on all three. Consisting of fiberglass and organic fibers, the Advanced Integrated Matrix Plus (AIM+) shell is both lightweight and rigid. The VFX-EVO also boasts Shoei’s Motion Energy Distribution System (MEDS) that reduces rotational forces on the rider’s head by 15 percent (compared to Shoei’s VFX-W). Of course, Shoei’s Emergency Quick Release System comes standard.

The generous air inlets and exhausts keep the rider cool, but the 3D Max-Dry liner can absorb twice its weight in moisture should things really heat up. The helmet’s mudguard and mesh mouthpiece also help filter out dirt, dust, and mud. Wind tunnel testing helps the lid’s aerodynamic properties while shell ridges help hold goggles securely on the rider’s face. Thanks to its 2015 Snell rating, copious safety features, and comfort amenities, the VFX-EVO is a clear step in the right direction.

Alpinestars Supertech M10 Carbon

Price: $579.95

Available sizes: XS to 2XL (4 shell sizes)

Certification(s): DOT, ECE

Rating: 4.5/5

The first thing that people notice on Alpinestars M10 Supertech is the carbon fiber construction, and for good reason. The featherweight lid only registers 2.78 pounds on the scales but protects with the best of them. Including a multi-density, MIPS E-2 liner, the M10 Supertech further reduces rotational forces during a crash. The easy release peak also sheers off upon impact, diminishing the chance of the visor catching on a rock or tree.

Alpinestars also included two peak sizes to suit rider comfort and preference. Soft cushions at the bottom of the helmet help avoid collarbone injuries and emergency removable cheek pads are great insurance should the worst occur. The anti-bacterial, hydrophobic liner maintains freshness after the toughest days on the trail, but the M10 Supertech is also hydration prepared for those instances. However, the premium lid boasts 19 air intakes and 5 exhaust ports, so staying cool shouldn’t be an issue.

Arai VX Pro 4

Price: $609.95

Available sizes: XS to 2XL

Certification(s): DOT, Snell

Rating: 4.5/5

Many regard Arai as the highest quality helmet on the market today. With the company’s dedication to safety and premiums finish, it’s no wonder why. For the VX Pro 4, Arai applies its time-tested formula with advanced technologies and materials. Featuring the brand’s R75 constant radius shell shape, the top-of-the-line lid is designed to glance off impacts. To minimize rotational forces on the rider, the helmet’s peak, mouthpiece, and top vents also break away in the event of a crash.

To keep the rider comfortable, the VX Pro 4 features an integrated airflow system between the peak and the top vents. The visor feeds the brow vent fresh air while relief ports reducing lifting at high speeds. The Facial Contour System delivers a snug yet comfortable fit and the Dry-Cool liner quickly evaporates moisture when the temperatures rise. As the only Snell 2020 certified helmet on this list, the Arai VX Pro 4 is already a step ahead of the field.