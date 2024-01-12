When it comes to motorcycle tech, you could argue that sportbikes are the embodiment of performance-oriented innovation. Top-tier supersports of today are nothing short of marvels of engineering, boasting technology that could only be dreamed of not too long ago. Sportbikes are among the coolest bikes out there specifically because they take race-derived technology and make them accessible to us mere mortals, at least those of us who can afford to engage in such an expensive hobby.

While all sportbikes on the market are capable of shredding hot laps on a track, while being relatively tractable enough for street use, there are quite a few that push the envelope when it comes to tech and performance. These limited-edition superbikes are the motorcycle equivalent of a race car for the road, so yes, a race bike you can ride on the street. They’re essentially replicas of their racing counterparts, albeit equipped with lights, a license plate, mirrors, and emissions compliance to make them legal for street use.

While having 200 horsepower between your legs seems nonsensical on the road, these bikes continue to exist, providing riders with ungodly acceleration times and top speed figures which are clearly meant for closed-circuit use only. That said, let’s take a look at five top-tier supersports that are essentially street-legal race bikes.

Ducati Panigale V4R

The first bike on our list is one from arguably the winningest motorcycle manufacturers of the modern era. The Ducati Panigale V4 is already a top-notch sportbike boasting all the tech you could ever dream of. However, the Ducati Panigale V4 R sits in a class above the standard V4, as it’s a homologation superbike that’s designed to meet the specifications of the WorldSBK. So yes, it’s essentially a WSBK bike, but designed for street use.

The Panigale V4 is equipped with a 1,103cc V4 engine which is plenty powerful for even the most seasoned of riders. However, the V4 R does away with this engine, instead opting for a smaller 998cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. This powerplant makes 221 horsepower and 82.1 pound feet of torque, while providing the rider with a tech package that allows them to fine tune performance any way they please. Tech features such as cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and wheelie and slide control make this bike as exhilarating as it is safe.

With all that being said, the Panigale V4, let alone the V4 R, is by no means a budget-friendly two-wheeler. The base Panigale V4 S starts at an MSRP of $31,595 USD, while the top-notch Panigale V4 R will set you back an eye-watering $44,995 USD.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR

You know what they say, when it’s got two R’s in it, it means business, and this is especially true with Team Green’s racing machines. The Ninja lineup of bikes has always been about racing. It pretty much set the standard for sportbikes, and today, non-enthusiasts refer to any fully-faired bike – regardless of the brand – as a Ninja. While the Ninja H2 is considered by many as the holy grail of Kawasaki’s sportbike range, it stands to argue that it’s actually the ZX-10RR that’s deserving of this honor.

Kawasaki is one of the most successful manufacturers in the history of the Superbike World Championship. Team Green took the championship title six years in a row from 2015 to 2020, all of them with Jonathan Rea at the helm of the top-tier sportbike. Kawasaki sells the Ninja ZX-10R in droves in multiple markets all over the world, but the ZX-10RR takes things up a notch by delivering a few key features that its single-R sibling misses out on. For starters, the ZX-10RR features lighter weight components, as well as a shorter-ratio gearbox for quicker acceleration. On top of that, it gets forged Marchesini wheels that keep unsprung weight to a minimum.

On the performance side of the equation, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine that delivers 214 horsepower and 82.4 pound-feet of torque. Like all superbikes on this list, the ZX-10RR packs a sophisticated array of electronic rider aids such as cornering ABS and traction control, and multiple ride modes. It gets top-tier suspension that’s fully adjustable on the front and back, and Brembo calipers with integrated KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent Braking System).

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR carries an MSRP starting at $30,499 USD. It’s worth noting that this price can increase dramatically as you option it out with the various in-house accessories on offer.

Yamaha YZF-R1M

The Yamaha YZF-R1M stands as the pinnacle of Yamaha’s racing-focused technology. It builds upon the already impressive platform of the standard YZF-R1, and incorporates cutting-edge features that make it both a more potent weapon on track, and a more tractable companion on the street. Plus, carbon-fiber fairings reduce weight while giving it a race-inspired aesthetic.

Aggressive ergonomics notwithstanding, the Yamaha YZF-R1M can be adapted to your daily ride thanks to fully adjustable electronic suspension from Ohlins. That same suspension system can also provide you with a razor-sharp handling package you can set with the push of a button, for spirited sessions on track or on your favorite set of twisty roads. Of course, at the heart of this beast is Yamaha’s 998cc, liquid-cooled inline-four with a unique crossplane crankshaft. It’s currently the only bike, along with the MT-10, to offer this type of configuration, promising similar performance, sound, and feel as a V4, but with the compact, low-maintenance package of an inline-four.

When it comes to pricing, the 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1M comes in at a bargain when compared to the other bikes on this list. With an MSRP starting at $27,399, it offers remarkable value for money, especially for riders looking for an inline-four powered bike with a unique flavor, tons of performance and tech, and race-proven pedigree.

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

If the number of R’s is anything to go by when it comes to determining the performance capabilities of a motorcycle, then this bike blows all other bikes on this list out of the water. Big Red’s top-notch supersport is none other than the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP – that’s a total of for R’s, if you count the little R in “Fireblade.” Backing up all those R’s is a tried and tested platform, and a 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine that pumps out 215 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque.

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP delivers no shortage of techie features such as electronic rider aids consisting of cornering ABS and traction control, as well as electronically actuated front and rear suspension. The bike is also equipped with dual four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers up front for excellent stopping power, and comes standard with a titanium Akrapovic silencer. For 2024, pricing has yet to be confirmed in the US, however, the 2023 model carries an MSRP of $28,900 USD – a little over a grand more than the YZF-R1M.

BMW M 1000 RR

The last bike on our list is none other than the carbon-clad Bavarian hypersport, the BMW M 1000 RR. Based on the already groundbreaking S 1000 RR, the M 1000 RR has been commissioned directly from BMW’s M Motorsport division, and is adorned with tons of tech and performance-focused enhancements that put its smaller sibling to shame.

The M 1000 RR rolls on carbon fiber wheels, and features enhanced aerodynamics in the form of carbon winglets. BMW says that these winglets provide 49.8 pounds of downforce at 168 miles per hour, promising enhanced stability and maximizing contact patch of efficient braking and cornering. On top of that, the brakes are developed in house by BMW’s M division, and consist of monoblock calipers. Cutting-edge electronics manage all the bikes features, and multiple ride modes allow riders to tailor fit the bike’s performance according to their preferences.

The 2024 BMW M 1000 RR is by no means an affordable machine, as it carries a starting MSRP of $38,740 USD. Of course, the aftermarket for a bike of this nature is expansive, and you can easily spend thousands of dollars more on essential supersport upgrades such as crash protection, enhanced ergonomics, and exhaust systems.