It goes without saying that we motorcyclists are an extremely passionate bunch. In fact, you could go as far as saying that some of us treat motorcycling, as well as all of its accouterments, as sort of a religion. While a lot of us have varying tastes when it comes to the kind of riding we do, we’re all united by the love and passion for two wheels, and most of the time, affirm this with a biker wave or nod when we cross paths with another two-wheeler enjoyer on the road.

However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows in the two-wheeled world. As is the case with all communities, there’ll be purists – and I mean this in a negative connotation – who have a high and mighty outlook on their craft, and look down on anyone who attempts to take part in their sacred practices.

Take, for example, adventure riding. There exists a stigma around what “real adventure” is, and “real adventurers” tend to make fun of ADV riders who take their fully decked out adventure bikes for a quick spin to their local Starbucks. Of course, this has turned into something of a lighthearted joke. So yes, feel free to take your Touratech-equipped BMW R 1300 GS Adventure to your local Starbucks.

The same can be said when it comes to moto-camping, or heck, even camping in general. This outdoor activity has grown in popularity particularly during the pandemic, where a lot of people discovered the joy of the great outdoors. We’re seeing it all over the world, really, as overlanding and moto-camping trails and sites spring up left and right. So, what exactly is “real camping” anyway? Well, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, camping is defined as “a place usually away from urban areas where tents or simple buildings (such as cabins) are erected for shelter or for temporary residence.”

Dork In The Road, a popular YouTube channel with a laidback and very inclusive approach to exploring the world on two wheels had quite a lot to say about the issue of “real camping,” and quite frankly, I couldn’t agree more. At the start of the video, Ben said that he got some flack from a commenter who was pretty upset about him camping in a campsite. Well, first of all, what’s a campsite for if not for camping? These facilities are put up precisely for us to use them and enjoy the great outdoors in a safe and regulated area.

Ben says that there’s no wrong way to go camping, and yes, this is 100-percent true, if you’re looking at camping from an inclusive perspective. I can see you diehard adventurers rolling your eyes, and clearly, this story isn’t for you. We all start somewhere, regardless of what our hobbies are, and just like riding a motorcycle, getting the hang of camping is a learning process.

Not everyone wants to spend the night in uncharted territory surrounded by bears, snakes, and other wild animals. Sometimes folks just want to sit back and relax under the stars in a simple tent or sleeping bag without having to worry about things like safety, security, and not getting bitten by a smorgasbord of insects and reptiles.

So if you’re feeling put off to explore the great outdoors by gatekeeping douchebags, just ignore them and do your thing. We’re lucky to be able to enjoy the great outdoors on two, three, four, or however many wheels your vehicle of choice may have, so let’s make the most of it and try our best to have a welcoming and inclusive outlook on things. Trust me, it’ll make everything more fun for everyone involved.