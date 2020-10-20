Yamaha Motor Corporation USA issued a recall on its 300cc motorcycles and scooters over a manufacturing issue with the rear reflectors.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Yamaha estimates that 50 percent of the 31,000 units affected by this recall and produced between March 2, 2015, and March 30, 2020, could present the flaw. The models included in this recall are the following:

In the Defect Notice Report, Yamaha explains that on the affected models, the rear reflector’s assembly could be flawed and not meet the motor vehicle safety standards. The manufacturer believes that condensation and contaminants might have adhered to the mold during the lens’ manufacturing process which could compromise its ability to reflect the light properly and illuminate efficiently.

This can, in turn, cause the vehicle to be less visible. In the most extreme cases, a lack of proper lighting and, therefore, of visibility could lead to a crash. In addition, it makes the component and therefore the vehicle non-compliant with the mandatory motor vehicle safety standards.

Yamaha contacted the affected vehicles’ owners by mail between October 16 and 19, 2020 and notified the dealers. Recall number 990139 begins in October (no set date) at which point owners will be invited to make an appointment with their Yamaha dealer. The dealer will then replace the problematic reflector free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the three affected models can contact the Yamaha Motor Corporation customer service at 1-888-266-3085 to have their VIN verified. They can also contact the NHTSA’s hotline service, available at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or check online at www.safercar.gov for more information.