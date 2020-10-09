Toward the end of 2019, we told you that Yamaha was allegedly considering a more adventure-focused Ténéré 700. However, just like the word “touring” has multiple meanings, so too does the word “adventure.” In June, 2020, the Ténéré 700 Rally Edition launched—and it definitely fits the rather loose brief.

But wait, there’s more! Our friend, Secret Squirrel, is back at it with the spy photos—and this time, they brought us something that may or may not end up being called the Ténéré 700 Travel. Where the Rally Edition ruggedized the T7, the Travel looks to seriously lengthen the amount of time you can stay in the saddle between stops.

Now, if one of the things you most appreciate about the base Ténéré 700 is its relatively slim profile, you may be somewhat dismayed at the Travel’s comparatively ginormous tank. It is, after all, the first thing you see as you look at these photos. In fact, you may not be able to tear your eyes away from it long enough to look at the other parts of the bike—and if so, you’re not alone. Doing so requires serious effort, but we believe in you!

Gallery: Yamaha Ténéré 700 Travel Spy Photos

7 Photos

It’s important to remember here that everything is a compromise of some sort. If you want to ride longer between fuel stops, you need to carry more fuel on your bike. That means strapping handy external fuel cans to your rig, installing a larger fuel tank—or maybe even doing both. The T7 Travel has an unmistakably enlarged fuel tank that holds around 20 liters. That’s just over 5-and-a-quarter gallons, if you’re running conversions in your head.

That fuel tank is undoubtedly more bulbous than that of the base T7, but let's not gloss over the fact that the setup on the T7 Travel also provides greater wind protection. It’s definitely an important characteristic if you’re planning on a long-distance trip. Other changes include a new front fork, a slightly altered manifold routing, and what is likely the same CP2 parallel twin you already know and love, only modified to comply with Euro 5 homologation. This variant will likely also come with a set of aluminum panniers, and you can see the brackets already in place in these shots.

There’s no word yet on when Yamaha could unveil the Ténéré 700 Travel. However, even with most bike unveilings moving primarily online, we’re still in the midst of new model season. Could this variant be coming soon, or is Team Blue going to stretch out our anticipation like it did with the original T7? We hope it isn’t quite that long a wait, at least.