On September 28, 2020, shared a new teaser image on its social media, hinting at the introduction of a new engine—and most likely a new motorcycle attached to it—on October 15. The image of four pistons comes with a link to a “Change Paradigm” landing page that details the impending arrival of a new V4 which suggests that the new Multistrada V4 is coming. Not only is that the only V4 we know for sure is in development at Ducati’s but the road and dirt pictures on the landing page also seem to point at a new adventure-tourer.

We already know that Ducati has a Multistrada V4 in the works, as confirmed by CEO Claudio Domenicali himself in September, 2019. We also know that Ducati won't graft the Panigale V4’s engine into the Multi and that it instead developed an entirely new four-pot mill for its ADV.

The first few bits of information are scarce but Ducati will reveal more as we near the launch. In the landing page’s introduction paragraph, we learn that “A new paradigm that elevates the sportiness written in our DNA towards fresh horizons of versatility and reliability.” If versatility doesn’t scream Multistrada, I don’t know what does. The teaser page is also broken down into four “Theorem” sections and only the first one is currently filled—new theorem will be added every week or so leading up to the launch date.

Pistons, tarmac, and dirt.

In that first theorem, Ducati details how the new four-cylinder engine is lighter by 2.6 pounds and more compact than the "previous V2 generation” thanks, among other things, to a smaller bore. This information seems to support RevZilla’s theory that the V4 won’t be an addition to the current Multistrada lineup, but rather a replacement for the 950 and 1260 as they both run on L-twins.

Ducati will share more hints, or theorem, with the second clue set to be published on October 1, followed by the third one on October 8, and the fourth one on October 13 before ultimately launching the new model on the 15th.