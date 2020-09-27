

If you’re one of the lucky few who pre-ordered the Ather 450X electric scooter before the January 28, 2020 cut-off date, then you probably already know that you’re in for quite a treat. For those of you who didn’t make a reservation, well, here’s what you’re missing out on. Ather Electric has unveiled a special edition 450X dubbed the Series1. Reserved exclusively for those who reserved the electric scooter earlier this year, the Series1 comes with quite a few upgrades that set it apart from the standard 450X.

The Ather 450X Series1 will be a rare electric scooter with only a few thousand units set for production. The up-spec electric scooter features an all-black color scheme with red highlights found on the apron, rims, rear suspension, and trellis frame. Perhaps one of the most striking features of the Ather 450X Series1 would be its translucent side panels which mark a first for production scooters. These translucent side panels are made of specially engineered polycarbonate which retain structural integrity while providing a unique aesthetic. Serving as a window into the inner workings of the scooter, the 450X’s electrical components will be proudly put on display.

The Ather 450X Series1 is expected to begin deliveries starting November, and will be done simultaneously across all 12 cities where the scooter will be launched. However, it is important to note that the initial batch of Series1 scooters will feature standard black panels, which will subsequently be upgraded into translucent ones by May of next year.

Apart from the revised aesthetics, the Series1 will come with one year free service, as well as a special intro screen on the touchscreen display to highlight the scooter’s exclusivity. As far as the performance is concerned, the Series1 doesn’t get any upgrades from the standard 450X.