Not gonna lie, the first half of 2020 has been rough. There are, surprisingly enough, a few bright spots here and there, though. Take, for example, Honda’s newest high-tech, Fireblade-based distraction engine. Even if you aren’t lucky enough to be anxiously waiting to take delivery of your new 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP at the moment, there’s certainly plenty else that we’ve all got on our minds. That’s why we have motorcycles, right? Good way to keep ourselves busy in times of stress.

Whether you’re waiting to take delivery of your brand new ‘Blade, or you’re just dreaming of the day that you can, Honda Italia has a shiny new treat for us all. Much like its Africa Twin simulator that Team Red released in January, 2020, it seems the company has now issued yet another handy simulator to help us all get to grips with the ‘Blade’s multi-information display.

It seems that this one isn’t listed on either American Honda or Honda UK’s pages at the moment, although perhaps that will change in the future. Google Translate may not be perfect, but it at can at least give us the gist of what’s happening—or, if you like, it can be a test of how truly intuitive that menu system is, if you can successfully navigate it without trying to read through the instructions first.

Gallery: 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Simulator

4 Photos

Still, if you want to get a head-start on working your way through the menu system, this is a great way to familiarize yourself with it before you take delivery. If you don’t see a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in your immediate future, a) we’re 100 percent with you, and b) it’s totally OK to do some homework ahead of time, especially when it’s bike-related. Next time you find yourself with a few minutes to spare, open up this simulator and take a look around. That way, when it’s your turn to wield the newest ‘Blade on the block, you’ll be slightly more ready than before.

Sources: Honda Italia, Moto.IT