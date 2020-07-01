The sixth annual Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis will start on July 29, 2020, in Moab, Utah. Indian Motorcycle is supporting participants once again, providing a variety of Indian Motorcycle models to ride over the course of the two-week event. The 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is scheduled to kick off on August 7, 2020, at the time of writing.

A total of 15 veterans will be participating, with nine new and six returning veterans who will operate in a mentor capacity to new members of the group. They’ll be riding a range of Indian Motorcycles outfitted with Rekluse auto clutches, as well as custom-built Champion sidecars for amputee and paraplegic veterans. It’s a journey of mind-cleansing and the kind of therapy only a good, long motorcycle ride can provide.

The 2020 ride is a bit different than previous VCR events, and not only because of the current global pandemic. This year, VCR is emphasizing a “service before self” initiative, which will also bring personal protective equipment to COVID-19 first responders along the way, as well as host socially-distanced barbecues at select stops for those first responders.

Gallery: 2020 Veterans Charity Ride

3 Photos

"During these extraordinary times, getting our veterans out of the house and supporting them with the liberating power of motorcycle therapy is more important than ever,” said Dave Frey, U.S. Army Veteran and Veterans Charity Ride Founder. “To be able to combine those efforts and honor our selfless and invaluable first responders during this unprecedented pandemic makes this journey even more gratifying. In light of COVID-19, we will be implementing necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy, as we come together to heal and support one another on our ride to the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”

VCR and Indian Motorcycle state that they’ll be following strict safety and sanitary guidelines every step of the way to keep all participants on the ride and at their tour stops healthy and well. You can find out more and support VCR’s efforts at their website.

Source: Indian Motorcycle