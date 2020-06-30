Active (or adaptive) cruise control (ACC) is a popular technology in the automotive industry but one that has yet to make its way on motorcycles. Several manufacturers including KTM, Ducati, and Kawasaki are currently developing some form of ACC technology but none of these systems are on the market yet. Rumors and spy shots suggest the Ducati Multistrada 1260 could become the first model to officially feature the technology but as things currently stand, it’s anybody’s game.

A new player has now entered the ACC arena as BMW unveiled its new active cruise control system, dubbed BMW Motorrad ACC. Here's what we know about it.

Like with a standard cruise control system, ACC allows the rider to set the desired cruising speed, release the throttle, and let the system take over to maintain the set speed. When you add active or adaptive to the equation, however, the system takes things a step further and becomes able to modulate the speed when a vehicle is detected at the front. This means that the “active” system can slow down when the vehicle at the front is cruising at a lower speed and accelerate back up to the set speed once the vehicle is out of the way without the rider’s input.

In the case of BMW's technology, the system allows the rider to choose between three tailing distances (from further to closer) to find the one they are comfortable with in their given situation. They can also decide how aggressive they want the ACC to be by selecting between the comfortable or dynamic modes.

BMW explains that when it comes to cornering, the system automatically lowers the speed if required to provide a comfortable leaning angle. The deeper the lean, the less invasive the system becomes to avoid getting in the rider’s way while they’re maneuvering.

Keep in mind, however, that the system only takes moving vehicles into account. Should the rider be in a high-volume traffic situation where the surrounding vehicles are immobile, the ACC won’t detect them so riders must be alert and in control of their motorcycle. To be fair, you shouldn't use cruise control in heavy traffic situations anyway.

The renders and video suggest the K1600 could be the first bike to use the new ACC but BMW has yet to confirm which models will feature the technology and when it will become available.