The other shoe has officially dropped, and it’s fitting that my fingers wanted to type “show” instead of “shoe,” as you’ll see in a moment. After Intermot announced its official 2020 show cancellation in June 2020, everyone waited with bated breath to see what EICMA’s organizers would do. Now we know.

As of June 26, 2020, EICMA 2020 is now officially canceled. We probably all knew deep down that this was bound to happen, what with both BMW and KTM dropping out in April. After that happened, EICMA organizers said they were discussing all available options with the remaining OEMs, and that they respected the Bavarians’ and Austrians’ decisions in this extremely difficult time. Still, they said, they were determined to try to pull off the single biggest annual event in the industry.

Alas, it wasn’t to be. If you visit the EICMA website now, you’ll see the popup message displayed here, announcing that the 78th edition of EICMA, which was originally scheduled from November 3 through 8, 2020, has been postponed until 2021. There's also a short video that plays and says much the same thing, only with pretty, heartstring-tugging video, as well.

The 2021 EICMA event will (hopefully) be held from November 11 through 14 at Fiera Milano in Rho, with November 9 and 10 reserved for press and trade professionals. This decision, while sad, makes complete sense given the current logistics of the global coronavirus pandemic. For the health and safety of all who would attend, whether it would be to work at the event or simply for the love of bikes, it’s probably the best decision possible, all things considered.

While Intermot used the timing of its 2020 cancellation announcement to concurrently mention that an online event would take its place this year, EICMA has so far done no such thing. Will this mean that Intermot’s 2020 online event ends up having bigger announcements from OEMs than it might have done if all events proceeded as usual? Guess we’ll have to wait and see later this year.

Source: EICMA