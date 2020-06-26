With manufacturers gearing up for summer, we’re noticing now more than ever how big of an impact the old school trend has on the market. Motorcycle helmets in particular are adopting the smooth, round shell with snap-on visors and peaks aesthetic, combined with modern-day materials and technologies.

This time, it’s the folks over at NEXX who spruced up their vintage helmet game with the addition of the new X.G10 Saloon helmet.

The NEXX X.G10 jet helmet itself isn’t new. It was introduced to the Portuguese manufacturer’s Garage lineup circa 2016. The Saloon becomes the eight model in the X.G10 three-quarter helmet lineup. All eight models use the same helmet base but feature different, model-specific components (peaks, full visors, etc.) and color schemes. In the case of the new Saloon, the lid receives a matte blueish-grey colorway complete with a snap-on peak equipped with a short, yellow-tinted visor.

All the three-quarter helmets in the X.G10 lineup use NEXX’s X-Matrix 2 shell composite, made of six layers of protective materials including fiberglass, 3D organic fibers, high-performance organic fibers, and biaxial fiberglass twile. According to the manufacturer, this blend of fibers results in an ultralight shell that’s “tougher, stiffer, and stronger” and provides optimal impact a penetration protection. The shell is offered in three sizes and the helmets, in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

On the inside, the X-Mart Dry fabric lining is designed to provide additional protection on cold days and to dry fast when things heat up. The lining and padding can of course be removed for washing.

While X.G10 isn’t listed on the NEXX’s North American website, it is DOT, ECE 22.05, and NBR (Brazil) certified which means that we'll likely see the model hit U.S. retailers sooner rather than later. For reference, on FC Moto, the new X.G10 Saloon goes for $279.48.