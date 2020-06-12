The dictionary defines a mutt as a mongrel dog. While the word's connotations range from disgust to endearment, not many people see a mutt as a highly-refined pup. UK-based Mutt Motorcycles plays off this assumption with a lineup of tastefully designed small-displacement bikes.

Like an owner that names its chihuahua Spike or its bulldog Grace, the cheeky Brits use titles like Mauler, Mastiff, and of course, Mongrel. Despite the aggro model names, the company doesn’t produce a motorcycle over 250cc. With all that in mind, it’s no surprise that Mutt just released a stunning new urban scrambler affectionately deemed the Razorback 125.

Featuring Mutt’s newly-developed monoshock frame, the Razorback 125 benefits from updated suspension performance while retaining the brand’s vintage aesthetic. The 34.6-inch seat height allows riders to see over cars while navigation city traffic and gives the 125cc model big bike stature. That height not only delivers in a practical sense but adds a visual simplicity to the retro-leaning design.

The ‘70s-inspired gas tank steals the show with beautifully contoured lines and subtle paint options. From the round headlight to the vented side plates, from the bench seat and shortened mudguards, every piece on the Razorback looks both custom and nostalgic. Small touches like the mini speedo, low-profile LED indicators, and diamond pattern grips complete the impeccably outfitted street scrambler.

Gallery: Mutt Motorcycles Razorback 125

7 Photos

Of course, the Razorback 125 isn’t just for show. It has go in the form of a four-stroke 125cc single mated to a five-speed gearbox. The little thumper produces 12 horsepower, 7 lb-ft of torque, and reaches a top speed of 70 mph. With EFI and an underslung stainless-steel exhaust, the mini-mill also complies with Euro 4 emissions standards.

Regardless of its diminutive capacity, Mutt equipped the Razorback with 18-inch wire wheels fore and aft. An aluminum swingarm lightens the load out back while inverted forks fortify the front end. Though the Razorback will spend the majority of its lifetime in the urban jungle, the off-road worthy suspension, 220-pound curb weight, and aluminum bash plate will allow owners to explore those unpaved paths beyond the city’s borders.

Available for order now on the company’s website, the Razorback 125 retails for £3,495 ($4,378 USD) and comes with a 2-year warranty. Yes, the Razorback is still a Mutt, but it’s definitely in a class of its own.