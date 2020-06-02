5 Motorcycles Helmets With Integrated Bluetooth System

2 / 7

Available sizes: XS to 3XL

Certifications: DOT, ECE 22.05

Price: $349.99

Sedici isn’t a helmet brand we hear a lot about, which is surprising as it offers a selection of really well rated and priced motorcycle helmets. The Sedici Strada II is the manufacturer’s latest full-face lid. After receiving and taking customers’ feedback into account following the launch of the first Strada, Sedici introduced the Strada II as an improved, 2.0 version of the model.

The “Parlare” version (which stands for “talking” in Italian) is equipped with a SENA DWO-6 Bluetooth v4.1 system. It allows the rider to pair the system with their smartphone, manage calls, stream music, and FM radio, it uses active noise cancellation for a sharper sound, can be paired with a remote control, and has a battery life of up to eight hours (of active usage—up to seven days on standby.) It's also rated with a 1,000-meter range (0.62 miles), can sync with up to three other systems, and can be used as an intercom between users.

Available on revzilla.com