A Dash Of Classic Style: Spidi Clubber Jacket

Spidi has been in the motorcycle apparel game since 1977. One of the more popular motorcycle gear manufacturers, Spidi is known the world over for their premium quality jackets which make use of Italian leather. They take huge pride in this, citing that the company finds its roots in the most important district for leather processing. The Chiampo Valley, in Italy, has a rich heritage in leather tanning that dates back to the fifteenth century. In fact, the dawn of the industrial use of processed leathers in the region dates back to the 1500s. As such, Spidi prides itself in being part of over five hundred years of innovation, tradition, and research which enables them to use the finest quality leathers for utmost durability, safety, and style.

Spidi’s newest jacket, the Clubber, seeks to pay homage to this rich heritage. It offers the protection and style of a traditional leather motorcycle jacket, however, comes with some additional benefits. Made from Italian buffalo leather, the jacket boasts incomparable slide resistance and durability. A 100% tartan elastic cotton inner liner offers paramount comfort in various weather conditions. Of course, its style hearkens back to classic 70s design with vintage lines and stitching. However, it is thoroughly modern in terms of the level of protection it offers its user.

Some technical specifications include a CE prEN 17092-2:2017 Class AA certification, as well as removable Warrior Lite protectors which themselves are certified En1621-1 level 1. The jacket also features a pocket for an optional spine protector. Either a level 1 or level 2 Warrior back protector can be fitted.

The Spidi Clubber is the perfect jacket for classic motorcycle enthusiasts, cafe racer riders, retro modern motorcyclists and cruiser riders. It comes in two colors: classic black, and dark green. For more information on the Spidi Clubber, visit their website here.