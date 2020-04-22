Need a new riding jacket? Riding pants? What about a motorcycle backpack? If you do, Alpinestars has new mid-priced gear and luggage options in the updated 2020 product line—Gravity Drystar jackets and pants and Rover backpacks.

The new Gravity Drystar textile riding jacket is constructed from 600D polyester, with leather patches, padding, and additional layers of fabric strategically added for additional protection. Alpinestars included Nucleon Flex Plus Level 1 armor on the shoulders and elbows, and chest and back protectors are available as additional upgrades. It’s also compatible with Alpinestars’ Tech-Air 5 airbag system.

The Drystar breathable waterproof lining is built into the jacket, but the thermal lining can be removed. There are two front pockets, a zippered chest pocket, and a waterproof internal pocket. The sleeves and cuffs are adjustable, and there are two side vents to provide airflow. MSRP is $229.95. The jacket is available in a selection of colors, sizes S-4XL.

There’s also a set of Gravity Drystar pants to match the jacket. These have 600D polyester construction, similar to the jacket, with the same Drystar fixed membrane offering breathable waterproofing. There’s stretch fabric in the side, waist and back, to make the pants more comfortable, and Alpinestars built in extra fabric and leather patches into high-impact areas for more protection. The Gravity pants ship with Nucleon Flex Plus Level 1 knee armor; hip armor is an optional upgrade.

Alpinestars’ new Gravity pants have two zippered front pockets and a cargo pocket on the left leg. There’s a pair of vents on the thighs to keep you cool, and a removable thermal liner to keep you warm. MSRP is $199.95, and the pants are available only in black, sizes S-4XL.

Gallery: Alpinestars Technical Riding Gear

6 Photos

Finally, there’s the new Rover line of backpacks, aimed at adventure touring. Both the new Rover Multi and Rover Overland are made from no-nonsense black textile material, so expect water resistance but not complete waterproofing without the internal liner.

The Multi, with 32.4-liter capacity, is the lower-priced option at $179.95 MSRP. It’s intended to also work as an everyday commuting backpack along with pulling ADV duty. It’s got rolltop closure, a hydration bladder pocket, and an adjustable harness system, like all good moto backpacks should. The external compression straps can be used to reduce its size, if all pockets aren’t full, so you aren’t stuck with a bulky, empty bag flapping in the wind.

The 39 liter Rover has a bit more adventure-travel flair. It’s got a similar design to the Multi (hydration bladder pocket, rolltop closure, waterproof liner, expandable exterior pockets, adjustable harness system), but it seems intended to fit large items more easily. It also comes with an internal laptop sleeve. MSRP is $199.95.

Want more deets? Check out this gear and the rest of Alpinestars’ new lineup here.