Quintessential Design, known colloquially as Quin, was founded in 2017 by Kranium helmet designer Anirudha Surabhi. Quin touts itself as a purveyor of “Intelligent” helmets, lids that are smarter and more sophisticated than common “smart” helmets. For 2020, Quin released a new line of helmets that builds on previous successes and offers new and better features.

Like regular smart helmets, all Quins come with a full Bluetooth system that links to your phone and allows you to listen to music, make phone calls, and get GPS directions. What sets Quin helmets apart is a proprietary technology known as the Intelliquin system. Intelliquin uses helmet-mounted sensors to detect a crash. These sensors can also tell whether or not you’re still conscious and automatically call for help while relaying your location. Intelliquin can also get help for you in non-crash emergencies, such as if you’re being chased by someone. A triple-click of the call button activates a live SOS beacon which relays your location in real-time to your emergency contacts.

For 2020, Quin offers three helmet styles; The McQ, The Spitfire, and The Ghost. The McQ features all the technology of other Quin helmets but fits them into a retro, open-face style. Made from polycarbonate, it’s the least expensive Quin helmet, coming in at $299. It comes in three different colors, Nero, Grigio, and Blu. While it doesn’t come with a face-shield, it looks extra cool with a standard bubble shield.

The next step up is the full-face Spitfire, which comes in at $399. It’s a DOT and ECE-rated lid featuring a polycarbonate shell and quilted interior. It’s equipped with the standard Intelliquin system and has an integrated, drop-down sun visor. The Spitfire is available in two colors—Nero (black with yellow and white highlights) and Rosso (dark red with black highlights)

Quin’s top of the line helmet, the Ghost, is in a class all its own. Made of carbon fiber and weighing only 2.88 pounds, it’s designed for both the street and the track. The Ghost comes in two different options; The Ghost Zero, which features a matte black finish sells for $639. For $20 more, you can get The Ghost Umbra, which shows off the carbon fiber in gloss black and red.

Quin also teased a new Modular/Adventure helmet it plans to release in Summer 2020. One of the best things about Quin helmets is, with the exception of the low-profile control panel on the side of the helmets, the tech is completely hidden in the helmet’s waterproof shell. With all the technology packed inside these helmets, we wonder if the next generation will include a heads up display and Jarvis.

To check out all of Quin's offerings, check out the company website.