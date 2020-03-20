If you’ve suddenly found yourself with the urge to get on your motorcycle and ride away into the sunset never to return, you’re definitely not alone. Do you love the way a good set of luggage can help you carry stuff, but hate the added weight, aesthetics, and general inconvenience of bracketry and racks? Mosko Moto has you covered with its Reckless 80L Revolver luggage system.

Mosko Moto has released previous versions of the Reckless 80L Revolver, but this is version 3.0. With new features like adjustable leg angles to help it fit all kinds of bikes, including smaller enduros and larger adventure bikes, the company claims it’s the most versatile offering they’ve made to date.

If you ride a KTM 690 or Husqvarna 701, Mosko does warn that the stock exhausts on those particular models run a bit too hot for this luggage to withstand. You’ll need an aftermarket exhaust on your bike for it to play nicely with this luggage kit, and there’s more info available on Mosko’s site.

The two panniers and rear duffel are all 100 percent waterproof, according to Mosko. They feature welded-seam roll-top dry bags, and the center top bag comes with stashable backpack straps for when you’re exploring off the bike. You also get two additional four-liter dry bags that mount to the back of each fork leg for small items.

The version with no pockets starts at US $625, while the standard two-pocket version runs you $745. That’s not too bad considering that it’s a full luggage system unto itself, with no need for you to purchase or install additional hardware to get it up and running for your next trip. The company sells plenty of additional accessories, should you find yourself wishing for extra storage space on top of what’s included.

The harness is constructed with 1680 denier ballistic nylon, and there’s an EVA foam pad on the underside of the harness to protect both it and your bike from chafing. Dry bags are 800 denier polyurethane-coated, as well. There’s an exhaust heat shield included, and as you can see in the video, the system looks very thoughtfully designed.

Source: Mosko Moto