If you’re a motorcyclist who’s enthusiastically practicing social distancing on your bike right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, and your bike happens to be a recent Honda Gold Wing, you might want to know about the latest ‘Wing GPS navigation system update. I’m not sure how much the new Traffic Flow and Reroute settings are going to help you with much emptier roads just now, but you’ll probably love it when everyone else is back out on the roads and causing traffic jams again.

You should know that this update applies only if you have a 2018 or newer model year Gold Wing. Also, there’s a major software update planned by American Honda for May 2020, so if you want to wait a couple of months to obtain your next ‘Wing GPS update, it’s perfectly understandable. In any case, please stay as safe as you can during this uncertain time.

If you’re a DIY-inclined Gold Wing rider, all pertinent information about the February 2020 Gold Wing GPS update is available on American Honda’s website. What’s more, the update is available for download straight from Honda, without you needing to visit your local Honda dealership unless you’re not comfortable installing it yourself. American Honda has provided full instructions to walk you through the process, so there’s no line, no waiting, and no need to schedule any appointments.

All you need is a USB 2.0 (or higher) flash drive with at least 16 GB of capacity, a computer with a high-speed internet connection, and at least an hour of free time to complete the process. The website walks you through downloading the update onto that USB drive, and then installing it on your 2018 or newer Gold Wing. It’s worth noting that no matter what region you’re in, this update should not disturb any AM/FM radio presets you already have set on your ‘Wing.

Source: Honda