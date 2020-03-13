The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the motorcycle industry in ways both big and small. Pierer Mobility, the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, announced that it is proactively stopping production for a limited period of time at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Moto Morini also announced a temporary factory closure out of concern for the safety of its employees.

The main KTM and Husqvarna facility is located in Mattighofen, Austria. The GasGas factory is located in Girona, Spain. According to the March 12, 2020 COVID-19 Situation Report from the World Health Organization, there were 2,140 confirmed cases in Spain and 302 confirmed cases in Austria. At this point, every effort to keep people at safe distance from one another is necessary according to international public health experts. Pierer Mobility’s facilities will remain closed from March 30 through April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Moto Morini’s facilities are located in Trivolzio, Italy—a town located about 25 kilometers (or 15 miles) southwest of Milan. COVID-19 cases in Italy have increased exponentially in the past few days, with the WHO reporting 12,462 confirmed cases as of March 12.

A partial translation of Moto Morini’s official statement reads, “We are obviously worried, but also certain that we will overcome the emergency and start growing again. Italy has the ability to do it: we are a structurally strong country. We will surely overcome the crisis by acting with unity of purpose and spirit.”

“To all those who have been working on the front lines since the beginning of the emergency, risking their safety to guarantee us a return to normal, our warmest thanks and the guarantee of our commitment to comply with the directives, which is the only way we have to really help them,” the statement continued.

Moto Morini did not give an official date for resuming production at this time, which is completely reasonable given these extraordinary circumstances. We send our best to every employee of Moto Morini, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas during these difficult times, and hope that everyone keeps themselves and their communities as safe as we all can.

Sources: Pressetext, Motociclismo, WHO