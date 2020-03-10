While the Rebel namesake has been around for over 30 years, it’s only recently that Honda introduced the model’s modern iteration when it launched the 300 and the 500 in 2016. Until then, since 1985, the Rebel was only available as a 250 model. To this day, the model has remained a small to middle-sized motorcycle, but that could be about to change. It looks like Honda is considering an Africa-Twin-based cruiser.

Only a few days ago, Dustin wrote about a rumor surrounding the possible development of a large-displacement Rebel. The information was brought up by the folks over at YoungMachine, the same people who first reported on the new, upsized CRF1100L in 2019. Sure enough, six months later, a new Africa Twin was introduced. Even though the big Rebel story is just a rumor, at least for now, it seems like someone at YoungMachine has the right connections at Honda.

Here’s yet another proof of it: a Honda patent just surfaced describing a cruiser-type bike powered by what looks like the Africa’s parallel-twin engine. The designs included in the document show a double-cradle frame with a down-swept shape reminiscent of the current Rebel but with a few significant differences.

The most obvious difference is the subframe’s design that’s considerably different from the Rebel. The tail points upward rather than sitting low bobber-style like on the current CMX. While those are early renders, the patent is for a “body frame structure for a saddle riding vehicle” meaning this is more or less what Honda is working on.

As we already know, a patent isn’t a confirmation that a new model is coming, especially not one from Honda—the manufacturer is a pro at patenting new designs on the regular. However, you have to admit that the Rebel 1100 rumors out of Japan and the patent are likely more than a simple coincidence.

After all, a one-liter Rebel would make sense as it remains a void that needs filling in the Honda lineup. The manufacturer already offers a one-liter sportbike, a neo-classic, and an ADV—so it’s about time to add a cruiser, don’t you think?

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office