ARCH Motorcycle just announced that its flagship KRGT-1 model is fully Euro 4 certified. Speedbox, the American company’s Swiss distributor, will proudly be displaying the Euro-spec bike at the Swiss Moto exhibition in Zurich from February 20 through 23, 2020.

As you’re likely aware, Euro 5 emissions standards also enter the picture this year—so why is ARCH Motorcycle making this Euro 4 announcement in February 2020? It turns out the company has had type-approval for the KRGT-1 since November 2019.

According to the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, all bikes type-approved prior to January 1, 2020 aren’t required to meet Euro 5 standards until January 1, 2021. However, any and all new type-approvals issued after January 1, 2020 must meet Euro 5 requirements.

“The focus to achieve Euro 4 certification and make ARCH motorcycles available to more riders around the world has taken a significant investment of time, energy and innovation,” ARCH Motorcycle co-founder Gard Hollinger said in a statement.

“We didn’t want to just make the existing bike meet the regulations, we wanted to use the opportunity to make meaningful design updates throughout the machine.”

Certainly, reconfiguring the KRGT-1 to achieve Euro 4 certification better positions the company for timely Euro 5 compliance, which an ARCH Motorcycle representative assured me the company is currently working toward. At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether any grace period that temporarily allows for the sale of non-compliant bikes for a limited period of time will be allowed, as Bennetts pointed out happened for a full two years after Euro 4 compliance was mandated.

In fact, for an enlightening deep dive into what changes Euro 5 standards may bring for the entire industry, it’s worth reading this Bennetts piece, where writer Ben Purvis spoke to two Euro 5 experts from global engineering firm Ricardo Motorcycle about all the technical aspects and implications going forward.

Sources: ARCH Motorcycle, Bennetts, European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers