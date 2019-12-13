If the bike you're riding doesn't have that wow factor, or even worse, you only have ONE motorcycle, you should enter to win this incredible pair of BMW R100 Café racers. Click here to enter and use promo code RIDE1 to double your entry tickets just for reading RideApart. Plus, your donation will support TRI Industries, a wonderful company we've worked with before that hires veterans in the Chicago area.

This prize package consists of a 1982 BMW R100RS and 1988 BMW R100RT that have been restored and customized by Johnny Nguyen of Anaheim's UpCycle Garage. They are engineered for form and function. While they look similar, Nguyen included some key differences so he could tell them apart, not the least of which is their complimentary green and silver paint jobs.

Both bikes are powered by BMW's famous 980cc boxer mills which now sports matching vintage-style valve covers and velocity stacks. They also each exhale via pie-cut stainless steel exhaust systems, but the 2-into-1 exhaust exits low on the right of the silver RS while the pipes converge into an Akrapovič slip-on muffler under the seat of the green RT. Nguyen has also updated the bikes with completely modern electronics, including app-controlled lighting and keyless start with the touch of a button. Their style is vintage, but their hardware is cutting edge.

Gallery: Upcycle Garage Twin R100s

25 Photos

Entering this giveaway also means you'll be donating to a worthy cause. RideApart has worked with TRI Industries in the past, and we vouch for their legitimacy as a charity worth supporting.

