If you’re curious about the new Harley-Davidson LiveWire—which I think you should be—but don’t want to commit to the ownership—I can’t blame you—we’ve got a solution for you. Instead of raking up the $30k required to take one home, you can now rent one and get to see what all the hype is about for yourself commitment-free.

Motorcycle rental service Twisted Road just announced it now offers two (yes, only two) LiveWires in its listings out of Los Angeles, California. If you’ve never heard of Twisted Road before, it offers a similar service to your run-of-the-mill rental counter with the exception that you’re borrowing the bike directly from the owner.

This allows you to get your hands on a wide—and admittedly creative—selection of bikes of all types and years, and it (hopefully) means that the bikes are well cared for. Once the bike makes it back home, both the rider and the owner rate one another—with the addition of the borrower also rating the bike. It’s a sort of car2go meets Uber meets Hertz.

Among the choice of bikes listed online, the company has announced the addition of a pair of shiny new Harley-Davidson LiveWires. "The owner in the L.A. area is offering the LiveWire for rent exclusively through us,” commented Twisted Road founder and CEO Austin Rothbard.

The company confirms that rental of one of the two e-Harleys is expected to cost somewhere around $199 which isn’t cheap compared to the $80 to $120/day average for the area. However, rental of one of the LiveWires includes unlimited mileage and even a ride to and from the airport. I checked and the bikes don’t seem to be listed yet so you might have to be a little patient if you want to jump at the opportunity to ride one.