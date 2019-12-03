Are you having a stressful day? Do you need to put everything on pause for a minute to regroup and refocus? I have just the right thing for you: a delightful and relaxing video of Italian landscapes punctuated by the sights and sounds of an MV Agusta motorcycle. This will be the best two minutes of your day. Breathe in, breathe out, press play.

MV Agusta created a true ode to its country in a video it released a few weeks ago. The campaign titled “Nostro bel paese, Motosinfonia d’autunno” (Our beautiful country, A Fall’s motor-symphony) showcases images of the spectacular Dolomites mountainscape set to the sound of a true Italian classic, Nessun Dorma by Puccini.

The video features CIV Supersport Championship racer Davide Stirpe in the saddle of what looks like the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro, if the golden fork and frame, star-spoke wheels, and the “212 horsepower” mentioned in the video’s description are any indications. The Serie Oro was a limited-run, special edition version of the model, released by MV Agusta earlier in 2019 that sold out in only a few days.

The drone shots of the mountains are breathtaking and the powerful aria only enhances the brief experience. The purring sound of the Brutale’s 998cc inline-four reverberating off the rocky cliffs and stone walls occasionally compliments the relaxing ensemble. The gorgeous bike, the thrilling engine note, the picturesque Italian scenery, the classical music… Seriously, if this isn’t some sort of gearhead meditation, I’m not sure what it is.

It might only be a promotional video but if more ads were as poetic as this one, we probably wouldn’t be as annoyed with how many we have to go through before resuming our favorite TV or YouTube video.

I don’t know for you but I feel rested and reinvigorated after watching this. Namaste.