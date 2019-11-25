If there’s one Yamaha bike I’m really excited to see in 2020, it’s the new Ténéré 700. The new model was introduced at EICMA 2018 with the promise that it would come to North America… for 2021. It was first introduced in Europe (of course) and received great early reviews, which made us even more excited about it. We’ve been good and we’ve been patient and it’s almost our turn to get the baby Ténéré. Almost. A sign the model is finally coming: its price is now up and it’s a treat!

Yamaha finally updated its Website with the price of the Ténéré 700—something I’ve been on the lookout for since the Canadian pricing was announced. The deal is even sweeter than we expected: the price tag starts at $9,999 (before taxes and fees). The Ténéré will be offered with a choice of three liveries: Ceramic Ice, Intensity White, and Matte Black—all priced the same.

Back in March, we had speculated about the model’s price after the European numbers were announced. After a bit of math, our conclusion was that the bike was going to be priced somewhere around $10,700. We weren’t far off but the official number definitely is better than we thought it was going to be.

To give you an idea of how well priced it is, let’s compare the Ténéré with its competitors. Also introduced last year is the KTM 790 Adventure. The Orange ADV starts at $12,499. Another recent addition to the adventure segment is the Moto Guzzi V85 TT, slightly bigger than the Yamaha and the KTM but offered at $11,990 for the entry-level model. At BMW’s, the F 750 GS starts at $10,395 and the F 850 GS, at $13,345. The smallest price tag of the mid-range adventurers is the Suzuki V-Strom 650’s. For 2020, the model goes for $8,799.

The 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700 will be available at the beginning of Summer 2020, in time to enjoy a few months of the new riding season.

Source: Yamaha