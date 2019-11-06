If any spoilsport ever tries to tell you that racing series knowledge takes too long to make it into production bikes, just point at the 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle. Did someone ask for a sexy electric streetfighter with an impressively long range? I mean, if they didn’t, they should have, because that’s evidently what we’ve got here.

Anyway, what’s always the biggest pain point for riders who are considering electric motorcycles? First and foremost, it’s usually range anxiety. Energica’s new battery pack—which powers the Eva Ribelle—represents an impressive development in the fight against that very thing.

The 2020 Eva Ribelle boasts a 21.5kWh lithium polymer battery that Energica developed directly out of what it learned while racing in MotoE. According to Energica’s numbers, the Eva Ribelle has a city range of 400km (or 248.5 miles) and a combined range of 230km (nearly 143 miles).

According to the official spec sheet, both maximum and continuous power are 107 kW, equivalent to 145hp. Meanwhile, torque is 215 Nm. Top speed is limited to 125mph. To help you manage all this power on the road, the Eva Ribelle has four riding modes: Urban, Eco, Rain, and Sport. It also has three regenerative map settings, as well as the ability to switch regenerative mapping off entirely.

Suspension consists of Marzocchi 43mm forks with adjustable rebound and compression damping, as well as spring preload. You also get a Bitubo rear mono shock with adjustable rebound and spring preload. Bosch Switchable ABS is fitted as standard. You stop with Brembo 330mm double floating discs and 4-piston radial calipers up front, and a single Brembo 240mm disc with a 2-piston caliper in the back.

You also get six levels of traction control that works in conjunction with the ABS, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a full-color, 4.3” TFT dash. In DC Fast Charge mode, Energica claims you can get to 80% of full charge in just 40 minutes. That’s a bold claim, but an impressive one if it’s close to real-world figures when people get their hands on one of these.

Two color choices are available for 2020: Rosso Corsa and Stealth Grey.

Both the 2020 Energica Ego and Eva EsseEsse9 will also be available with the new 21.5kWh battery as an option. New colors will be available for both of these bikes, as well. You can get a a 2020 Ego in Asteroid Gray or Rosso Corsa, and the Eva EsseEsse9 will come in the previously available Metal Black or Shocking Blue as well as the all-new Modena Yellow. Pricing and availability information have yet to be announced.

Source: Energica

