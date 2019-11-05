Kawasaki kept its Sugomi design concept remarkably consistent when pulling the wraps off the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 and Z650 at EICMA 2019. Both bikes have received a few updates, so let’s take a look.

For 2020, the Z900 has a new, strengthened frame and new, revised front and rear suspension settings. It also boasts integrated Riding Modes, including KTRC and Power modes. A new TFT full-color dash with Bluetooth connectivity for your phone is at rider fingertips. As everyone expected, the new Z900 boasts cleaner emissions, as well—and LED lighting all around isn’t surprising either, but is still nice. It comes shod in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 rubber.

If you’re in the market (geographically speaking) for a slightly less powerful A2-license version, there’s one available for 2020 in addition to the full-power version of the updated Z900. Color options for 2020 include: Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black and Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Matte Fusion Silver.

In the US, MSRP on the Metallic Graphite Gray is $8,999, while the Candy Plasma Blue will run $9,299. They are currently available through your local Kawasaki dealer.

Meanwhile, for 2020, the second-generation Z650 features engine refinements to deliver both increased mid-range torque and cleaner emissions. Like its big brother, it features a full-color TFT display in its dash, along with the Bluetooth connectivity most of us expect from most bikes sold in 2020. LED lighting and Kawasaki’s signature aggressive styling all around make this middleweight look acceptably mean.

Also like its big brother, the 2020 Z650 comes shod in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 rubber. The 2020 Z650 is also A2-license-friendly, according to Team Green. The tandem seat was also redesigned to offer added passenger comfort, so you can load up your pillion with confidence.

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 is available in your choice of Metallic Spark Black or a combination of Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black. You can also choose between a non-ABS or an ABS version. MSRP ranges from US $7,249 to $7,749, depending on your color and ABS choices.

The styling on both the 2020 Z900 and Z650 is more aggressive and insect-like than ever. I definitely don’t mean anything negative in that assessment; I, for one, have loved insects since I was a child. Those otherworldly metallic and neon colors, and sharp angles not seen elsewhere in nature are just some of the reasons why—and are also why that’s where these Kawi designs fit, in my mind. How do you feel about the design of the Z900 and Z650 for 2020?

Source: Kawasaki Motors

