Are you ready for a streetfighter brawl? MV Agusta is. After the stunning success of the Brutale Serie Oro (well, both Serie Oro limited editions, to be fair), it’s no surprise that the Brutale 1000 RR looks set to continue MV’s work of bringing sleek, sophisticated naked style to the world.

This is MV reaching out to the masses with a non-limited-edition variation on the basic bones of the Brutale Serie Oro. US pricing and availability hasn’t been announced, but in Europe it’ll run you €30,000 (US $33,467).

Gallery: 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

8 Photos

The main change between the Serie Oro and the 1000 RR is weight, thanks in part to forged aluminum wheels in place of carbon fiber. Dry weight, according to MV, is 410.06 pounds. You also get a choice of two color combinations on the 1000 RR, as well: Ago Red/Dark Metallic Matt Grey/Matt Carbon, or Metallic Avio Gray/Fluo Yellow/Dark Metallic Matt Grey/Matt Carbon.

Both, of course, look exactly as stunning as you’d expect. You get that F4 engine, which makes a claimed 208hp at 13,000 rpm, and produces 116.5Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. Suspension is semi-active, fully adjustable Öhlins Nix EC forks up front and Öhlins EC TTX fully adjustable shock in the rear.

The Brutale 1000 RR stops you with Brembo brakes front and rear, with a Stylema radial four-piston caliper up front. ABS is Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and rear wheel lift-up mitigation (RLM). It also offers four different engine maps, and eight levels of traction control.

You also get little aero wings next to the radiators, which limit lift at speeds above 200kmh (or 124.274 mph).

All in all, it’s devastatingly beautiful naked 1000cc package that MV just released into the wild. Which naked streetfighter is your naked streetfighter of choice for 2020? There’s probably no truly bad answer, but it is ultimately down to some difficult choices you might need to make.

Source: MV Agusta