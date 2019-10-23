After releasing its series of teasers to get our mouths watering, Kawasaki has finally unveiled the all-new 2020 Z H2 at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

We got a sneak peek at Kawasaki's supercharged beast after pictures of the motorcycle in its crate were leaked on the Internet not long ago. we finally get to appreciate the new model in its whole. The new Z H2 becomes the Z family's new flagship. While undeniably Z in its looks, the H2 also borrows styling cues from the other supercharged kid in town, the Ninja H2, in a sort of Sugomi 2.0 aesthetic.

The hypernaked adopts the same complex and elaborate lines as the Ninja's, integrating a mix of max and glossy black panels contrasting the bright green frame. The cowl is clearly inspired by the other Z models, with the "dual headlight merged into one" look, crowned with a crest-like screen. The new Z weighs in at 526 lb, 51-lb lighter than the Ninja H2 SX, which creates an interesting power-to-weight ratio. Kawasaki opted for a set of Showa suspension and Brembo brakes with ABS.

Gallery: 2020 Kawasaki Z H2

As suspected, the H2 is underlined by a 998cc, inline four mill—complete with supercharger of course—rated at 197 horsepower and 101 lb-ft of torque, power figures similar to the entry-level Ninja H2 SX'. This means the engine's full potential hasn't been exploited yet if the H2R is any indication, so we could see an amped up version of the Z H2 follow. The inline four is teamed with a six gear transmission with assist slipper clutch and Kawasaki's quick shift technology that eliminates the need to pull the clutch both for up and downshifts.

On the technological front, just like with its Ninja counterpart, the Z H2 comes loaded with its fair share of systems which include three riding modes, traction control, wheelie and launch control, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity with the Rideology app, and even three power modes which allows the rider to control the output to deliver 50% to 75% to 100% of the power. Behind the small windscreen, a new TFT display offers a colorful peek at all the necessary data and information.

Pricing in the U.S. for the new 2020 Kawasaki Z H2 has been set at $17,000. What do you think of this new hypernaked?