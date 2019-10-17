Honda has issued a recall for its CRF450L road-legal motocross due to a potential issue with its horn. Here are the details of this recall.

The NHTSA has published a recall issued by American Honda Motor Company on the 2019 CRF450L about a possible issue with the motorcycle’s horn. The manufacturer expects 4,348 units to be potentially affected by this issue.

The manufacturer has discovered that the component used to attach the model’s horn didn’t meet the specs and could potentially break. This could cause the sound-emitting portion of the horn to come undone and fall off the motorcycle. This represents a safety hazard due to the usage made of the horn for warning purposes.

The Honda CRF450L is a road-legal dirtbike expected to feature safety equipment that trail-only models do not have such as lights, mirrors, and a horn. A motorcycle without a functioning horn also becomes illegal on the road.

Honda will notify its dealer network and the recall will begin on December 2, 2019. Owners of the affected model will be invited to make an appointment at their local dealer where the horn and the horn mount will be replaced, free of charge. Owners who have had the problem prior to the recall being issued and paid for the repair out of pocket should contact the American Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870 to inquire about possible compensation for the expense.

Customers can also reach out to the service line to have their motorcycle’s VIN verified to confirm whether it’s part of recall number KK4, or should they have any questions or concerns. The NHTSA also offers a hotline service for owners to answer their questions and can be reached at 1-888-327-4236. The NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 19V703000.