To change or not to change?

Buying motorcycle gear is one of the most important expenses you face when you enter the riding family. Pass Go and spend $1,000 for a full get up. Unlike when you’re driving a car that creates a metal cocoon around you, riding on a bike exposes you to the elements, whether it’s raining cats and dogs or inattentive drivers.  In the best of worlds, your gear should be in good condition to provide you with optimal protection. But like most things in the world, not all gear lasts. 

Marketing scaring tactic or actual safety? Whether we like it or not, some of our gear requires a cyclical replacement to provide the best protection possible. That being said, those cycles might not be as short as we’re lead to believe. The guys at FortNine discuss the lifespan of motorcycle gear (below) and we break it down for you. 

