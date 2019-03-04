3 / 12

Considering how much Harley is struggling to appeal to those dam' Millennials, it makes you wonder whether Buell would have been able to save the day for the mid-lifer brand. The Milwaukee special discontinued its sportier brand a decade ago amidst financial precarity caused by the then ongoing crisis.

Nowadays, Buells roam the realm of used motorcycles and while price was a bit of an issue back in the day, it isn’t so much anymore. You can in fact found good deals on Buells, including on this 2004 Blast.

The Blast was the only model from the Buell lineup to receive a single-cylinder mill, one that was too expensive to produce to be truly viable. The premium price was apparently worth it, however, as opinions about the 492cc single were mainly favorable, pointing among others things to the bike’s superior reliability and performance.