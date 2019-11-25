11 / 12

Seat height: Low saddle only: 31.1 inches; with suspension lowering kit, capable of 30.3 inches

As a short rider, I’m gonna tell you the one thing I love about BMW that sets it apart from other manufacturers. Other manufacturers offer a range of accessories to help riders of shorter and taller heights fit their bikes, which is great. You know what they don’t do, though?

They don’t bring those low options across the country on their demo trucks. Get on BMW’s level, other manufacturers. You wanna get more new riders on bikes and bolster the industry? This is how you do it.

Anyway, prior to taking an F 750 GS out for a ride, I had simply never pictured myself on any kind of ADV bike. They all seemed too big, too heavy, and just totally antithetical to my entire physical existence. Riding that thing was a total blast, and I came back utterly exhilarated and reconsidering so many things about my riding life.

Do I see myself owning one? Honestly, probably not. While it was so much fun, it’s not a bike I see myself living with every day. However, it’s excellent to know that I could easily, comfortably ride one if I wanted to. If you’re similarly height-challenged, now you know you can, too.