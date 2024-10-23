YouTube is full of DIY videos for gearheads. Some of the videos leave you in awe of the technical mastery shown by the builder, and others stun you by the sheer capability of the machine. This example doesn't hit any of those marks specifically well. Instead, we see a pretty regular guy, making a pretty regular go-kart, out of an absolutely regular hand truck.

The resulting video makes the project feel so accessible and almost makes you feel like you could do it yourself.

I mean, can you get your hands on a hand truck? Yes. Can you get your hands on the parts this guy uses to make the go-kart? Yes, because he buys almost all the necessary parts cheaply from Aliexpress and includes links for them in the description. But, of course, if making a go-kart from readily-available, cheap parts everyone would do it.

The guy building the go-kart obviously has a bit of know-how and the tools for the job, yet he never seems overly confident or sure of himself. It leaves the impression that if you had the tools, then there's a fair chance you could follow along and make your own hand truck go-kart.

Watching this unit go from a regular hand truck to a fully functioning four-speed 125cc go-kart is mesmerizing. But what makes it even better is when you see what a ripper it is.

The engine is likely a 4-speed semi-auto 125cc unit intended for a pit bike, so I wasn't expecting much. But when the owner got it out onto a track, this thing really ripped. In fact, it ripped so hard that the gas tank fell off and the oil cooler was soon hanging on by a thread.

In reality, I'm sure the go-kart wasn't going too quickly, but its short wheelbase made it look super sketchy and, as a result, fun.

Do you think, given the right tools and parts this YouTuber uses that you could build a hand truck go-kart? let us know in the comments.