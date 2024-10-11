I don't know how many more times I can scream from atop my hill that politicians hate the idea of public lands, but here I go again. Folks, politicians hate the idea of public lands.

Whether it's public land controlled by the federal or state government, each legislature hates the idea of you and me owning land collectively that betters our lives. And again, it doesn't matter whether the politicians are Democrat or Republican, they hate public lands. For different reasons, for sure, but they really don't like being public stewards when it doesn't contribute to their campaign coffers.

That's just a nuisance. It's also as conservationist Randy Newberg puts it, "The greatest accumulation of undistributed wealth on the planet," meaning there's a lot of untapped money in those lands that these politicians would love to get their hands on.

But it's a nuisance and wealth that we as outdoor recreaters—the hikers, the campers, the off-roaders, dirt bikers, ATV and UTVers, hunters, and fishermen—have to galvanize behind, settle our differences, and fight tooth and nail for these folks to pretend to care about. At least until we can secure these lands for future generations.

And that's why it's so important that we reach out to our representatives right now, as well as this November, and demand they properly fund the US Forest Service. You know, the folks who take care of the national forests around the country where we dirt bike, hunt, fish, shoot, camp, hike, and snowmobile? Yeah, those folks. Who, as of right now, just heard they're having their budgets slashed so much, your experience in those forests next year are going to look an awful lot different.

Not for the better, either.

According to recently leaked documents and recordings, as well as the fiscal year 2025 budget for the US Forest Service, the federal agency had its budget eviscerated. How bad was the cut? Try $500 million less than what they asked for. As such, the agency won't be able to hire the thousands of seasonal workers who take care, managed, and keep the national parks, forests, look-outs, and more maintained. That includes managing and keeping off-road trails ready for riders. So for those thinking this will just affect hunters, campers, hikers, and fishermen, think again.

Luckily, at least in theory, this won't affect the seasonal firefighters the US Forest Service employs during our expanding fire seasons. And for those who are going to come into our comments to trash talk global warming, it's real, it's happening, get the hell over it as no matter where you live, you're going to be affected by it. Just ask the folks who couldn't snowmobile all that much last year or the firefighters currently battling a 20,000-acre forest fire a few miles from my house.

In an all-hands call obtained by Vox, US Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told staffers, " I know that this decision will affect your ability to get some of the critical work done. It’ll also be felt deeply by managers and units all across the agency." The Chief added, "We just can’t get the same amount of work done with fewer employees. So, in other words, we’re going to do what we can with what we have. We’re not going to try to do everything that’s expected of us with less people.”

Fewer people, no matter if they're seasonal or not, will me your favorite trailhead might be dirtier than this year because fewer people are cleaning it up. You should be leaving it better yourself, you're adults, but people often suck. I mean, without those trashy people, we wouldn't need the good folks at Tread Lightly!, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and others to remind people to pack out what you pack in.

Even my children know that.

But it'll also mean that the seasonal workers who help maintain snowmobile and dirt bike trails won't be able to do so. Your campgrounds might not be as pristine. And the people who help you when you're out on the trails or at visitor centers might be too busy to help you find the next fork or to tell you what to look out for if you think a mountain lion is tracking you. The latter of which is definitely not the most fun situation to be in.

Ask me how I know.

So next year probably won't be the best for us as outdoorsy people. And, again, that's all down to the folks in your state capitals and Washington just positively hating the idea of public lands stewardship. Sure, there are a few good eggs in the mix, but the vast majority want to sell your public lands off to extractive industries, housing developers, or just abandon it altogether.

Remember that when you go to the polls.